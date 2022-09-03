Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Disqualify Peter Obi Over Diaspora Funding, Pro-Tinubu Group Tells INEC
Leadership  - A group under the auspices of Tinubu-Shettima Connect, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to, without delay, disqualify the

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

$150m Diaspora funding: INEC asked to disqualify Obi Daily Trust:
$150m Diaspora funding: INEC asked to disqualify Obi
2023: Pro-Tinubu group wants Obi, Datti disqualified over diaspora funding Ripples Nigeria:
2023: Pro-Tinubu group wants Obi, Datti disqualified over diaspora funding
2023: Tinubu Campaign Group Asks INEC To Disqualify Peter Obi Over Diaspora Fund Raising Nigeria Breaking News:
2023: Tinubu Campaign Group Asks INEC To Disqualify Peter Obi Over Diaspora Fund Raising
Tinubu Campaign Group Ask INEC To Disqualify Peter Obi Over Diaspora Funding Naija Parrot:
Tinubu Campaign Group Ask INEC To Disqualify Peter Obi Over Diaspora Funding
Tinubu Group Asks INEC To Disqualify Obi Over $150m Diaspora Funding Naija News:
Tinubu Group Asks INEC To Disqualify Obi Over $150m Diaspora Funding


   More Picks
1 Nigeria recorded 48 new cases of monkeypox in one week — NCDC - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
2 INTERSOCIETY working for IPOB, we’ll not succumb to its intimidations – Nigerian Army - Daily Nigerian, 18 hours ago
3 Bayelsa Queens Thrash Ghana’s Ampem Darkoa To Qualify For 2022 CAF Women’s Champions League - Complete Sports, 13 hours ago
4 How I plan to identify, solve Nigeria’s problems – Tinubu - Premium Times, 13 hours ago
5 Real Madrid great Marcelo makes surprise move to Olympiacos - Prompt News, 19 hours ago
6 Lagos govt directs all schools to resume September 5 - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
7 High Commission refutes alleged targeted killing of Nigerians in Kenya - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
8 Nigerian Army denies alliance with herdsmen, criminals in Benue, South-East - Ripples Nigeria, 17 hours ago
9 Bandits abduct two pregnant women, newly married lady and 12 others in Katsina communities - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 mins ago
10 2023: Disqualify Peter Obi Over Diaspora Funding, Pro-Tinubu Group Tells INEC - Leadership, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info