Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Disturbing video of a Nigerian private university fresher being bullied by a ‘senior’ sparks outrage (Video)
Yaba Left Online
- A video of a freshman at a private university in Nigeria being bullied by a senior has sparked outrage online.
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
The Dabigal Blog:
Disturbing video of a Nigerian private university fresher being bullied by a ‘senior’ sparks outrage (Video)
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Disturbing video of a Nigerian private university fresher being bullied by a ‘senior’ sparks outrage (Video)
Edujandon:
Disturbing video of a Nigerian private university fresher being bullied by a ‘senior’ sparks outrage
Naija Parrot:
Disturbing video of a Nigerian private university fresher being bullied by a ‘senior’ sparks outrage (Video)
Correct Kid:
Disturbing video of a Nigerian private university fresher being bullied by a ‘senior’ sparks outrage (Video)
More Picks
1
2023: Again, Wike, Ortom, Makinde meet in London as PDP crisis worsens -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
2
Nigeria recorded 48 new cases of monkeypox in one week — NCDC -
Vanguard News,
8 hours ago
3
‘I killed my parents over blasphemous comments against Prophet Muhammad’ -
Premium Times,
19 hours ago
4
Terrorists reportedly invade Zamfara mosque, abduct dozens of worshippers -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
5
“I have realized that I made mistakes” – Ned Nwoko’s ex-wife, Laila Charani tenders apology to the entire Nwoko family -
The Info NG,
8 hours ago
6
Disturbing video of a Nigerian private university fresher being bullied by a ‘senior’ sparks outrage (Video) -
Yaba Left Online,
11 hours ago
7
“I wake up everyday dey thank God say nah u born me” – Davido pens heart-melting note to his father, Adedeji Adeleke -
Nigerian Wedding's Blog,
11 hours ago
8
BBNaija: Sheggz expresses anger over Bella, clown outfit -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
9
ADC suspends its presidential candidate months before 2023 elections -
Legit,
17 hours ago
10
EFCC fingers private interests after reported Bawa, Tunde Ayeni 'secret trip' -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
