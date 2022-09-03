Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Disturbing video of a Nigerian private university fresher being bullied by a ‘senior’ sparks outrage (Video)
News photo Yaba Left Online  - A video of a freshman at a private university in Nigeria being bullied by a senior has sparked outrage online.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

1 2023: Again, Wike, Ortom, Makinde meet in London as PDP crisis worsens - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
2 Nigeria recorded 48 new cases of monkeypox in one week — NCDC - Vanguard News, 8 hours ago
3 ‘I killed my parents over blasphemous comments against Prophet Muhammad’ - Premium Times, 19 hours ago
4 Terrorists reportedly invade Zamfara mosque, abduct dozens of worshippers - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
5 “I have realized that I made mistakes” – Ned Nwoko’s ex-wife, Laila Charani tenders apology to the entire Nwoko family - The Info NG, 8 hours ago
6 Disturbing video of a Nigerian private university fresher being bullied by a ‘senior’ sparks outrage (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 11 hours ago
7 “I wake up everyday dey thank God say nah u born me” – Davido pens heart-melting note to his father, Adedeji Adeleke - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 11 hours ago
8 BBNaija: Sheggz expresses anger over Bella, clown outfit - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
9 ADC suspends its presidential candidate months before 2023 elections - Legit, 17 hours ago
10 EFCC fingers private interests after reported Bawa, Tunde Ayeni 'secret trip' - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
