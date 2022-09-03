Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Happening now!!!: Atiku Abubakar in crucial meeting with PDP Governorship candidates in the 36 states
AIT  - the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar is in a crucial meeting with candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, across the thirty six states ahead of the scheduled kick start of the 2023 campaign. Also Read: Fmr. VP ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

