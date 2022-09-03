Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Obi Cubana Shows Off Scottish Outfit (Video)
Tori News  - Taking to his Instagram page on Saturday, he shared a video of himself in the traditional Scottish outfit.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Obi Cubana Shows Off Scottish Outfit Hospitality entrepreneur, Obinna Iyiegbu popularly known as Obi Cubana, has shared a video of himself wearing a kilt. The Punch:
Obi Cubana Shows Off Scottish Outfit Hospitality entrepreneur, Obinna Iyiegbu popularly known as Obi Cubana, has shared a video of himself wearing a kilt.
Obi Cubana stuns as he steps out in Scottish outfit (Video) Gist Reel:
Obi Cubana stuns as he steps out in Scottish outfit (Video)


   More Picks
1 Friendly: Super Falcons target first win against US - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
2 2023: Again, Wike, Ortom, Makinde meet in London as PDP crisis worsens - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
3 “If you see me trekking, mind your business” – Singer Chike says as he sells his Benz-GLE to fund music - Yaba Left Online, 13 hours ago
4 Nigeria recorded 48 new cases of monkeypox in one week — NCDC - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
5 Miyetti Allah plans congress on Atiku, Tinubu, Obi - The Punch, 23 hours ago
6 Buhari approves increase in duty tour allowance for civil servants, ministers, others - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 13 hours ago
7 ‘I killed my parents over blasphemous comments against Prophet Muhammad’ - Premium Times, 15 hours ago
8 Terrorists reportedly invade Zamfara mosque, abduct dozens of worshippers - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
9 Building collapse: Tinubu sympathises with Ganduje, seeks probe - The Punch, 23 hours ago
10 Lagos govt directs all schools to resume September 5 - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info