“I have realized that I made mistakes” – Ned Nwoko’s ex-wife, Laila Charani tenders apology to the entire Nwoko family



Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog



Ned Nwoko’s former wife, Laila Charani has tendered an apology to Ned and his entire family, months after they announced divorce. The Info NG - TheinfongTheinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blogNed Nwoko’s former wife, Laila Charani has tendered an apology to Ned and his entire family, months after they announced divorce.



News Credibility Score: 90%