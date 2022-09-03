Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Police grill officer over alleged sexual assault of 17-yr-old detainee
Vanguard News  - Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Ahmed Ammani, has ordered the investigation of an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) over alleged sexual assault of a teenager in custody.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

