Bailey's rocket help Aston Villa share points with Man City
Vanguard News  - Leon Bailey's strike in the 74th minute was the clog in the wheel of Man City in their quest to ascend to the top of the premier league...

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Nigeria recorded 48 new cases of monkeypox in one week — NCDC - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
2 Igbos Built Port Harcourt; Don’t Mind Anyone Rewriting History – Governor Uzodinma - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
3 How I plan to identify, solve Nigeria’s problems – Tinubu - Premium Times, 18 hours ago
4 Bayelsa Queens Thrash Ghana’s Ampem Darkoa To Qualify For 2022 CAF Women’s Champions League - Complete Sports, 17 hours ago
5 INTERSOCIETY working for IPOB, we’ll not succumb to its intimidations – Nigerian Army - Daily Nigerian, 22 hours ago
6 Bandits abduct two pregnant women, newly married lady and 12 others in Katsina communities - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
7 2023: Disqualify Peter Obi Over Diaspora Funding, Pro-Tinubu Group Tells INEC - Leadership, 1 day ago
8 Real Madrid great Marcelo makes surprise move to Olympiacos - Prompt News, 1 day ago
9 Lagos govt directs all schools to resume September 5 - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
10 "I wonder why they still exist" - Tinubu hits PDP hard, gives party new name - Legit, 8 hours ago
