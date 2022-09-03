Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Killing my parents an act of jihad - Man who hacked his parents to death in Jigawa says
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Munkaila Ahmadu, the man who killed his parents in Jigawa state, has told the police that he committed the crime as a form of Jihad.

 

LIB had earlier reported that Ahmadu, a resid

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Parenting Hacks for New Parents The Guardian:
Parenting Hacks for New Parents
Jigawa murderer: Killing my parents an act of Jihad Daily Trust:
Jigawa murderer: Killing my parents an act of Jihad
Parenting Hacks For New Parents The Street Journal:
Parenting Hacks For New Parents


   More Picks
1 Friendly: Super Falcons target first win against US - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
2 2023: Again, Wike, Ortom, Makinde meet in London as PDP crisis worsens - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
3 “If you see me trekking, mind your business” – Singer Chike says as he sells his Benz-GLE to fund music - Yaba Left Online, 13 hours ago
4 Nigeria recorded 48 new cases of monkeypox in one week — NCDC - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
5 Miyetti Allah plans congress on Atiku, Tinubu, Obi - The Punch, 23 hours ago
6 Buhari approves increase in duty tour allowance for civil servants, ministers, others - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 13 hours ago
7 ‘I killed my parents over blasphemous comments against Prophet Muhammad’ - Premium Times, 15 hours ago
8 Terrorists reportedly invade Zamfara mosque, abduct dozens of worshippers - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
9 Building collapse: Tinubu sympathises with Ganduje, seeks probe - The Punch, 23 hours ago
10 Lagos govt directs all schools to resume September 5 - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info