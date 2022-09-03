Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Imo residents asked to keep off range area during army range classification exercise
News photo
Imo residents asked to keep off range area during army range classification exercise

Residents of Imo State have been advised to keep off from the army range area during its classification exercise to be held from ...

12 hours ago
