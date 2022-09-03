West Ham manager Moyes ’embarrassed’ for VAR after Chelsea loss

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
2023: Again, Wike, Ortom, Makinde meet in London as PDP crisis worsens - Daily Post,
21 hours ago
|
2
|
Nigeria recorded 48 new cases of monkeypox in one week — NCDC - Vanguard News,
11 hours ago
|
3
|
“If you see me trekking, mind your business” – Singer Chike says as he sells his Benz-GLE to fund music - Yaba Left Online,
19 hours ago
|
4
|
‘I killed my parents over blasphemous comments against Prophet Muhammad’ - Premium Times,
22 hours ago
|
5
|
Buhari approves increase in duty tour allowance for civil servants, ministers, others - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog,
20 hours ago
|
6
|
Terrorists reportedly invade Zamfara mosque, abduct dozens of worshippers - Daily Post,
19 hours ago
|
7
|
“I have realized that I made mistakes” – Ned Nwoko’s ex-wife, Laila Charani tenders apology to the entire Nwoko family - The Info NG,
11 hours ago
|
8
|
Disturbing video of a Nigerian private university fresher being bullied by a ‘senior’ sparks outrage (Video) - Yaba Left Online,
14 hours ago
|
9
|
Lagos govt directs all schools to resume September 5 - Daily Post,
12 hours ago
|
10
|
High Commission refutes alleged targeted killing of Nigerians in Kenya - The Guardian,
18 hours ago