Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bayelsa Queens Thrash Ghana’s Ampem Darkoa To Qualify For 2022 CAF Women’s Champions League
News photo Complete Sports  - Bayelsa Queens of Nigeria have booked their place at this year’s CAF women’s Champions League, after thrashing Ghana’s Ampem Darkoa Ladies 3-0 in the final of the WAFU Zone B qualifiers in Yamoussoukro, Côte d’Ivoire on Saturday, Completesports.com ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Bayelsa Utd beat Ghana Daily Post:
Bayelsa Utd beat Ghana's Darkoa Ladies to qualify for CAF Champions League
Bayelsa Queens Thrash Darkoa Ladies, Qualify For CAF Women’s Champions League Prompt News:
Bayelsa Queens Thrash Darkoa Ladies, Qualify For CAF Women’s Champions League
Super Falcons Bow To US Counterpart, As Bayelsa Queens Qualify For CAF Women’s Champions League The Street Journal:
Super Falcons Bow To US Counterpart, As Bayelsa Queens Qualify For CAF Women’s Champions League
Bayelsa Queens Thrash Ghana’s Ampem Darkoa To Qualify For 2022 CAF Women’s Champions League Naija Parrot:
Bayelsa Queens Thrash Ghana’s Ampem Darkoa To Qualify For 2022 CAF Women’s Champions League


   More Picks
1 Nigeria recorded 48 new cases of monkeypox in one week — NCDC - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
2 2023: Again, Wike, Ortom, Makinde meet in London as PDP crisis worsens - Daily Post, 1 day ago
3 “You’re A Great Performer” – Music Icon, Madonna Says To Rema - Information Nigeria, 18 hours ago
4 “If you see me trekking, mind your business” – Singer Chike says as he sells his Benz-GLE to fund music - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
5 INTERSOCIETY working for IPOB, we’ll not succumb to its intimidations – Nigerian Army - Daily Nigerian, 15 hours ago
6 “I have realized that I made mistakes” – Ned Nwoko’s ex-wife, Laila Charani tenders apology to the entire Nwoko family - The Info NG, 14 hours ago
7 Real Madrid great Marcelo makes surprise move to Olympiacos - Prompt News, 17 hours ago
8 Lagos govt directs all schools to resume September 5 - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
9 High Commission refutes alleged targeted killing of Nigerians in Kenya - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
10 Osinbajo, U.S. VP Harris hold talks at White House - Daily Trust, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info