2023: Makinde’s Aide Reacts To Report Oyo Governor Attended Obi’s Rally
News Break  - Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, says his principal did not attend the Labour Party rally in honour of its presidential flagbearer for the 2023 poll,

11 hours ago
