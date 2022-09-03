Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


S/West secession letter to Buhari divides Yoruba leaders
Vanguard News  - Mixed reactions are trailing a letter written to President Muhammadu Buhari by a Yoruba leader, Professor Banji Akintoye, asking for the support of the President for the South-West people to secede from Nigeria.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Yoruba leaders torn apart by South West secession letter to Buhari Within Nigeria:
Yoruba leaders torn apart by South West secession letter to Buhari
Yoruba leaders torn apart by South West secession letter to Buhari Tunde Ednut:
Yoruba leaders torn apart by South West secession letter to Buhari


   More Picks
1 Nigeria recorded 48 new cases of monkeypox in one week — NCDC - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
2 Bayelsa Queens Thrash Ghana’s Ampem Darkoa To Qualify For 2022 CAF Women’s Champions League - Complete Sports, 13 hours ago
3 How I plan to identify, solve Nigeria’s problems – Tinubu - Premium Times, 13 hours ago
4 Real Madrid great Marcelo makes surprise move to Olympiacos - Prompt News, 20 hours ago
5 Lagos govt directs all schools to resume September 5 - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
6 High Commission refutes alleged targeted killing of Nigerians in Kenya - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
7 Nigerian Army denies alliance with herdsmen, criminals in Benue, South-East - Ripples Nigeria, 17 hours ago
8 Bandits abduct two pregnant women, newly married lady and 12 others in Katsina communities - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 mins ago
9 2023: Disqualify Peter Obi Over Diaspora Funding, Pro-Tinubu Group Tells INEC - Leadership, 19 hours ago
10 Disturbing video of a Nigerian private university fresher being bullied by a ‘senior’ sparks outrage (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info