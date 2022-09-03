Tinubu: More details of working pact with Wike, Makinde, Ortom revealed Vanguard News - Contrary to the speculation that the Governor Nyesom Wike-led group may defect to All Progressives Congress, APC, following its meeting with the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in London, the camp is pondering remaining in the ...



News Credibility Score: 99%