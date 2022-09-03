Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Government to disburse cabotage fund to indigenous ship operators soon
The Guardian  - The Federal Government has disclosed plans to soon commence the disbursement of the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF) to enable indigenous shipping operators to compete favourably with their international counterparts.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FG promises to disburse cabotage funds to indigenous shipping lines in Nigeria Nigerian Tribune:
FG promises to disburse cabotage funds to indigenous shipping lines in Nigeria
FG concludes plan to disburse Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund Vanguard News:
FG concludes plan to disburse Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund
FG to disburse cabotage fund to aid indigenous shippers The Nation:
FG to disburse cabotage fund to aid indigenous shippers


