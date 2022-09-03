Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Southern Kaduna Christian leaders to endorse guber candidate at pastors’ conference
The Nation  - Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association (SKCLA), has resolved to organise what it tagged "The Pastors Congress" to consult and screen candidates to support ahead of the 2023 general elections.This was part of the resolutions reached after a joi

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: Southern Kaduna Christian leaders screen candidates to support Vanguard News:
2023: Southern Kaduna Christian leaders screen candidates to support
2023: Southern Kaduna Christian leaders to screen candidates The Punch:
2023: Southern Kaduna Christian leaders to screen candidates
2023: Southern Kaduna Christian leaders to screen candidates Daily Post:
2023: Southern Kaduna Christian leaders to screen candidates


   More Picks
1 Nigeria recorded 48 new cases of monkeypox in one week — NCDC - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
2 2023: Again, Wike, Ortom, Makinde meet in London as PDP crisis worsens - Daily Post, 1 day ago
3 “You’re A Great Performer” – Music Icon, Madonna Says To Rema - Information Nigeria, 18 hours ago
4 “If you see me trekking, mind your business” – Singer Chike says as he sells his Benz-GLE to fund music - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
5 INTERSOCIETY working for IPOB, we’ll not succumb to its intimidations – Nigerian Army - Daily Nigerian, 15 hours ago
6 “I have realized that I made mistakes” – Ned Nwoko’s ex-wife, Laila Charani tenders apology to the entire Nwoko family - The Info NG, 14 hours ago
7 Real Madrid great Marcelo makes surprise move to Olympiacos - Prompt News, 17 hours ago
8 Lagos govt directs all schools to resume September 5 - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
9 High Commission refutes alleged targeted killing of Nigerians in Kenya - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
10 Osinbajo, U.S. VP Harris hold talks at White House - Daily Trust, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info