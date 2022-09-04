Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EPL: You were lucky, West Ham was robbed - Agbonlahor slams Chelsea, Mendy
News photo Daily Post  - Aston Villa legend, Gabriel Agbonlahor, has said that Chelsea were lucky to have benefited from the referee's poor decision against West Ham on Saturday.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Chelsea Robbed West Ham At Stamford Bridge --Agbonlahor Complete Sports:
Chelsea Robbed West Ham At Stamford Bridge --Agbonlahor
Chelsea Robbed West Ham At Stamford Bridge –Agbonlahor Naija Parrot:
Chelsea Robbed West Ham At Stamford Bridge –Agbonlahor


   More Picks
1 Nigeria recorded 48 new cases of monkeypox in one week — NCDC - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
2 “You’re A Great Performer” – Music Icon, Madonna Says To Rema - Information Nigeria, 23 hours ago
3 How I plan to identify, solve Nigeria’s problems – Tinubu - Premium Times, 16 hours ago
4 Bayelsa Queens Thrash Ghana’s Ampem Darkoa To Qualify For 2022 CAF Women’s Champions League - Complete Sports, 15 hours ago
5 INTERSOCIETY working for IPOB, we’ll not succumb to its intimidations – Nigerian Army - Daily Nigerian, 20 hours ago
6 Real Madrid great Marcelo makes surprise move to Olympiacos - Prompt News, 22 hours ago
7 Lagos govt directs all schools to resume September 5 - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
8 Nigerian Army denies alliance with herdsmen, criminals in Benue, South-East - Ripples Nigeria, 19 hours ago
9 Bandits abduct two pregnant women, newly married lady and 12 others in Katsina communities - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
10 2023: Disqualify Peter Obi Over Diaspora Funding, Pro-Tinubu Group Tells INEC - Leadership, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info