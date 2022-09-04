Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


''Publicity seeking player'- EFCC refutes actress Helen Aduru?s claims that its operatives assaulted her
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Authorities of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC have denied claims made by actress Helen Duru that some of its operatives invaded her home in Enugu and assaulted her.

 

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

She Is A Publicity Seeking Player - EFCC Refutes Actress Helen Aduru’s Claims That Its Operatives Assaulted Her Tori News:
She Is A Publicity Seeking Player - EFCC Refutes Actress Helen Aduru’s Claims That Its Operatives Assaulted Her
Naija Parrot:
''Publicity seeking player'- EFCC refutes actress Helen Aduruâs claims that its operatives assaulted her


   More Picks
1 Nigeria recorded 48 new cases of monkeypox in one week — NCDC - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
2 Igbos Built Port Harcourt; Don’t Mind Anyone Rewriting History – Governor Uzodinma - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
3 “You’re A Great Performer” – Music Icon, Madonna Says To Rema - Information Nigeria, 23 hours ago
4 How I plan to identify, solve Nigeria’s problems – Tinubu - Premium Times, 16 hours ago
5 Bayelsa Queens Thrash Ghana’s Ampem Darkoa To Qualify For 2022 CAF Women’s Champions League - Complete Sports, 15 hours ago
6 INTERSOCIETY working for IPOB, we’ll not succumb to its intimidations – Nigerian Army - Daily Nigerian, 20 hours ago
7 Real Madrid great Marcelo makes surprise move to Olympiacos - Prompt News, 22 hours ago
8 Lagos govt directs all schools to resume September 5 - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
9 Nigerian Army denies alliance with herdsmen, criminals in Benue, South-East - Ripples Nigeria, 19 hours ago
10 Bandits abduct two pregnant women, newly married lady and 12 others in Katsina communities - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info