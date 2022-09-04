“I’m Done” – Bella Threatens To Dump Sheggz || Watch Too Xclusive - Last Updated on Sep 4, 2022 | 10:31 by Eniola TX Looks like it’s the season of sinking ships, as Bella threatens to dump her boyfriend, Sheggz. The Big Brother Naija love birds were at each others throats last night instead of partying like their ...



News Credibility Score: 99%