Medical doctor shocked after discovering the chicken he slaughtered has two hearts
News photo Yaba Left Online  - A Nigerian medical doctor was left stunned after discovering two hearts in the chicken he slaughtered. The doctor, identified as @the_beardedsina on Twitter, took to the platform to share the unusual discovery on Friday, September 2.

6 hours ago
