Over 1000 Merchants Have Registered To Accept Zugacoin As Means Of Transaction In Nigeria– Archbishop Sam Zuga
News photo Nigerian Pilot  - In celebration of the success of African Financial Revolution Conference (AFREC), which was established September 2020, the convener, Archbishop Sam Zuga has listed some of the major achievements of the conference that gave birth to AFRICAN FINANCIAL ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Nigeria recorded 48 new cases of monkeypox in one week — NCDC - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
2 How I plan to identify, solve Nigeria’s problems – Tinubu - Premium Times, 20 hours ago
3 Igbos Built Port Harcourt; Don’t Mind Anyone Rewriting History – Governor Uzodinma - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
4 Bayelsa Queens Thrash Ghana’s Ampem Darkoa To Qualify For 2022 CAF Women’s Champions League - Complete Sports, 20 hours ago
5 Police grill officer over alleged sexual assault of 17-yr-old detainee - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
6 Bandits abduct two pregnant women, newly married lady and 12 others in Katsina communities - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
7 Lagos govt directs all schools to resume September 5 - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
8 "I wonder why they still exist" - Tinubu hits PDP hard, gives party new name - Legit, 10 hours ago
9 BBNaija S7: ‘Team Ayra’ wins Pepsi task - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
10 Imo residents asked to keep off range area during army range classification exercise - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
