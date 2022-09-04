Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria will recover under my husband - Atiku's wife
News photo The Punch  - The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has promised to give 40 per cent of his cabinet positions to women and youths if elected in the 2023 elections.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

