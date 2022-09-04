Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


We haven’t started carrying guns – FRSC
The Eagle Online  - The Acting Corps Marshal, FRSC, Dauda Biu, said this in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO) FRSC,  Bisi Kazeem on Sunday in Abuja.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FRSC not carrying guns – Ag Corps Marshal The Punch:
FRSC not carrying guns – Ag Corps Marshal
We haven’t started carrying guns – FRSC The Guardian:
We haven’t started carrying guns – FRSC
We haven’t started carrying guns – FRSC Pulse Nigeria:
We haven’t started carrying guns – FRSC
We Haven’t Started Carrying Guns – FRSC The Street Journal:
We Haven’t Started Carrying Guns – FRSC


   More Picks
1 How I plan to identify, solve Nigeria’s problems – Tinubu - Premium Times, 24 hours ago
2 Bayelsa Queens Thrash Ghana’s Ampem Darkoa To Qualify For 2022 CAF Women’s Champions League - Complete Sports, 23 hours ago
3 Yobe North: Machina blasts Buni's Commissioner for declaring Lawan senatorial candidate - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
4 Bingham University Nasarawa, expels student for flogging junior colleague (Video) - The Street Journal, 12 hours ago
5 What will happen if my husband is elected Nigeria's president - Atiku's wife reveals - Legit, 4 hours ago
6 “I’m Done” – Bella Threatens To Dump Sheggz || Watch - Too Xclusive, 12 hours ago
7 Bandits abduct two pregnant women, newly married lady and 12 others in Katsina communities - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
8 Terrorists attack Borno Mosque, kill Imam, three others - Daily Trust, 8 hours ago
9 2baba, has demanded the release of popular rapper, Ice Prince, from custody - News Wire NGR, 7 hours ago
10 One Gets Crushed To Death In Horrific Niger Auto Crash - Tori News, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info