Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NDLEA nabs suspected bandits inside forest with explosives, Indian hemp
News photo The Eagle Online  - According to the Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, the armrests were made last week.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Photo Of 8 Suspected Bandits Who Were Nabbed By NDLEA In Ondo Forest Tori News:
Photo Of 8 Suspected Bandits Who Were Nabbed By NDLEA In Ondo Forest
NDLEA arrests 8 suspected bandits with explosive devices in Ondo forest Pulse Nigeria:
NDLEA arrests 8 suspected bandits with explosive devices in Ondo forest


   More Picks
1 How I plan to identify, solve Nigeria’s problems – Tinubu - Premium Times, 22 hours ago
2 Bayelsa Queens Thrash Ghana’s Ampem Darkoa To Qualify For 2022 CAF Women’s Champions League - Complete Sports, 21 hours ago
3 Bandits abduct two pregnant women, newly married lady and 12 others in Katsina communities - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
4 One Gets Crushed To Death In Horrific Niger Auto Crash - Tori News, 4 hours ago
5 "I wonder why they still exist" - Tinubu hits PDP hard, gives party new name - Legit, 12 hours ago
6 BBNaija S7: ‘Team Ayra’ wins Pepsi task - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
7 Imo residents asked to keep off range area during army range classification exercise - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
8 Southern Kaduna Christian leaders to endorse guber candidate at pastors’ conference - The Nation, 16 hours ago
9 "Labour Party won’t get 25% of votes in 24 states" - Patrick Obahiagbon declares - Legit, 5 hours ago
10 CHAN: Salisu shuns post-match interview after loss to Ghana - Premium Times, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info