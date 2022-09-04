Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Alimosho to experience darkness for 10 days - Ikeja Electric
Vanguard News
- Just in: Alimosho to experience darkness for 10 days - Ikeja Electric
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Ikeja Electric announces 10-day blackout for Alimosho LGA
Independent:
Ikeja Electric Announces Areas In Lagos To Experience Darkness For 10 Days
Peoples Gazette:
Ikeja Electric announces 10-day blackout in parts of Lagos
News Wire NGR:
Ikeja Electric is to plunge some areas in Lagos State into darkness for 10 days [Complete list]
Naija News:
Ikeja Electric To Plunge Lagos Communities Into Darkness For 10 Days
More Picks
1
FG files 24 charges against Abba Kyari as they seize mega assets -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
2
‘Why Should I Steal Public Money, When I’m Richer Than President Biden’ – Peter Obi -
Naija News,
19 hours ago
3
Tobi Amusan Targets Another Victory At Berlin Meet -
Information Nigeria,
20 hours ago
4
2Face Idibia Demands The Release Of Colleague, Ice Prince -
Information Nigeria,
19 hours ago
5
FRSC debunks rumours of officers carrying firearms -
Nigerian Tribune,
20 hours ago
6
Headies 2022: Olamide, Wizkid, Adekunle Gold win big -
The Punch,
8 hours ago
7
2023: Accord’s Imumolen lists seven areas he’d fix if he becomes president -
The Guardian,
16 hours ago
8
It’s Shameful Nigeria Still Imports Petrol, Says Obaseki -
This Day,
6 hours ago
9
‘So Proud Of You’ – Okonjo-Iweala Overjoyed As She Meets Chimamanda Adiche (Photos) -
Naija News,
17 hours ago
10
What will happen if my husband is elected Nigeria's president - Atiku's wife reveals -
Legit,
17 hours ago
