Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Alimosho to experience darkness for 10 days - Ikeja Electric
Vanguard News  - Just in: Alimosho to experience darkness for 10 days - Ikeja Electric

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ikeja Electric announces 10-day blackout for Alimosho LGA The Punch:
Ikeja Electric announces 10-day blackout for Alimosho LGA
Ikeja Electric Announces Areas In Lagos To Experience Darkness For 10 Days Independent:
Ikeja Electric Announces Areas In Lagos To Experience Darkness For 10 Days
Ikeja Electric announces 10-day blackout in parts of Lagos Peoples Gazette:
Ikeja Electric announces 10-day blackout in parts of Lagos
Ikeja Electric is to plunge some areas in Lagos State into darkness for 10 days [Complete list] News Wire NGR:
Ikeja Electric is to plunge some areas in Lagos State into darkness for 10 days [Complete list]
Ikeja Electric To Plunge Lagos Communities Into Darkness For 10 Days Naija News:
Ikeja Electric To Plunge Lagos Communities Into Darkness For 10 Days


   More Picks
1 FG files 24 charges against Abba Kyari as they seize mega assets - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
2 ‘Why Should I Steal Public Money, When I’m Richer Than President Biden’ – Peter Obi - Naija News, 19 hours ago
3 Tobi Amusan Targets Another Victory At Berlin Meet - Information Nigeria, 20 hours ago
4 2Face Idibia Demands The Release Of Colleague, Ice Prince - Information Nigeria, 19 hours ago
5 FRSC debunks rumours of officers carrying firearms - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
6 Headies 2022: Olamide, Wizkid, Adekunle Gold win big - The Punch, 8 hours ago
7 2023: Accord’s Imumolen lists seven areas he’d fix if he becomes president - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
8 It’s Shameful Nigeria Still Imports Petrol, Says Obaseki - This Day, 6 hours ago
9 ‘So Proud Of You’ – Okonjo-Iweala Overjoyed As She Meets Chimamanda Adiche (Photos) - Naija News, 17 hours ago
10 What will happen if my husband is elected Nigeria's president - Atiku's wife reveals - Legit, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info