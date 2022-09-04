Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


One Gets Crushed To Death In Horrific Niger Auto Crash
News photo Tori News  - Mr Kumar Tsukwam, the state Sector Commander, confirmed that the accident occurred at about 06.15 a.m on Saturday.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

One crushed to death in Niger auto crash The Punch:
One crushed to death in Niger auto crash
One crushed to death in Niger auto accident: FRSC Peoples Gazette:
One crushed to death in Niger auto accident: FRSC
One crushed to death in Niger auto accident Prompt News:
One crushed to death in Niger auto accident
One crushed to death in Niger auto accident — FRSC The Eagle Online:
One crushed to death in Niger auto accident — FRSC
One crushed to death in Niger auto accident Pulse Nigeria:
One crushed to death in Niger auto accident


   More Picks
1 How I plan to identify, solve Nigeria’s problems – Tinubu - Premium Times, 22 hours ago
2 Bayelsa Queens Thrash Ghana’s Ampem Darkoa To Qualify For 2022 CAF Women’s Champions League - Complete Sports, 21 hours ago
3 Bandits abduct two pregnant women, newly married lady and 12 others in Katsina communities - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
4 One Gets Crushed To Death In Horrific Niger Auto Crash - Tori News, 4 hours ago
5 "I wonder why they still exist" - Tinubu hits PDP hard, gives party new name - Legit, 12 hours ago
6 BBNaija S7: ‘Team Ayra’ wins Pepsi task - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
7 Imo residents asked to keep off range area during army range classification exercise - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
8 Southern Kaduna Christian leaders to endorse guber candidate at pastors’ conference - The Nation, 16 hours ago
9 "Labour Party won’t get 25% of votes in 24 states" - Patrick Obahiagbon declares - Legit, 5 hours ago
10 CHAN: Salisu shuns post-match interview after loss to Ghana - Premium Times, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info