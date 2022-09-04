Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


‘Why Should I Steal Public Money, When I’m Richer Than President Biden’ – Peter Obi
Naija News  - The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi has opined that he cannot embezzle public funds because God has blessed him more than enough.
Naija News reports that the former Governor of Anambra State made this known in a recent event ...

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Presidency: I Daily Post:
Presidency: I'm richer than US president Joe biden, can't steal money - Peter Obi [VIDEO]
Why Should I Steal Public Money When I’m Richer Than Joe Bidden, Says Peter Obi Nigeria Breaking News:
Why Should I Steal Public Money When I’m Richer Than Joe Bidden, Says Peter Obi


   More Picks
1 Ned Nwoko’s estranged wife, Laila, tenders public apology to husband for walking out of their marriage - Ripples Nigeria, 24 hours ago
2 2baba, has demanded the release of popular rapper, Ice Prince, from custody - News Wire NGR, 17 hours ago
3 Yobe North: Machina blasts Buni's Commissioner for declaring Lawan senatorial candidate - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
4 Bingham University Nasarawa, expels student for flogging junior colleague (Video) - The Street Journal, 22 hours ago
5 Excitement as American rapper Kanye West hails Wizkid, declares 'Essence' the best song in history - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 13 hours ago
6 ‘So Proud Of You’ – Okonjo-Iweala Overjoyed As She Meets Chimamanda Adiche (Photos) - Naija News, 14 hours ago
7 What will happen if my husband is elected Nigeria's president - Atiku's wife reveals - Legit, 14 hours ago
8 “I’m Done” – Bella Threatens To Dump Sheggz || Watch - Too Xclusive, 22 hours ago
9 Bandits abduct two pregnant women, newly married lady and 12 others in Katsina communities - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 APC Ghana sets up presidential campaign council for Tinubu - News Diary Online, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info