Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Tinubu's money causing crisis, we don't need it - Enugu APC
Daily Post  - Members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Enugu State, on Sunday, rejected any form of campaign fund from the presidential candidate of the party,

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Tinubu’s Campaign Money Cause of Enugu APC Crisis, Says Party Gideon Arinze in Enugu  Leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State, has identified the campaign money of its presidential cand This Day:
Tinubu’s Campaign Money Cause of Enugu APC Crisis, Says Party Gideon Arinze in Enugu  Leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State, has identified the campaign money of its presidential cand
2023: Tinubu’s money causing crisis, we don’t need it – Enugu APC Nigerian Eye:
2023: Tinubu’s money causing crisis, we don’t need it – Enugu APC
Tinubu’s Money Is The Cause Of Crisis In The Party – Enugu APC Naija News:
Tinubu’s Money Is The Cause Of Crisis In The Party – Enugu APC


   More Picks
1 Ned Nwoko’s estranged wife, Laila, tenders public apology to husband for walking out of their marriage - Ripples Nigeria, 22 hours ago
2 Bingham University Nasarawa, expels student for flogging junior colleague (Video) - The Street Journal, 21 hours ago
3 ‘So Proud Of You’ – Okonjo-Iweala Overjoyed As She Meets Chimamanda Adiche (Photos) - Naija News, 12 hours ago
4 What will happen if my husband is elected Nigeria's president - Atiku's wife reveals - Legit, 12 hours ago
5 Terrorists attack Borno Mosque, kill Imam, three others - Daily Trust, 17 hours ago
6 “I’m Done” – Bella Threatens To Dump Sheggz || Watch - Too Xclusive, 20 hours ago
7 Bandits abduct two pregnant women, newly married lady and 12 others in Katsina communities - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
8 2baba, has demanded the release of popular rapper, Ice Prince, from custody - News Wire NGR, 15 hours ago
9 One Gets Crushed To Death In Horrific Niger Auto Crash - Tori News, 14 hours ago
10 "I wonder why they still exist" - Tinubu hits PDP hard, gives party new name - Legit, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info