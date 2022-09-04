Premier League: Iheanacho On Target In Leicester’s Defeat To Brighton

Kelechi Iheanacho opened his goal account for the season as Leicester City fell to a 5-2 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion at the AMEX Stadium. Iheanacho opened scoring for Leicester City in the first minute after he was set up by Zambia



