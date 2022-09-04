Post News
News at a Glance
Without subsidy petrol 'll cost N462/ltr, says NNPCL
Vanguard News
- Without subsidy petrol 'll cost N462/ltr, says NNPCL
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
Petrol Will Cost ₦462/Litre Without Subsidy, Says NNPCL
The Nation:
NNPCL: petrol to sell for N462/litre without subsidy
Point Blank News:
Without subsidy petrol ‘ll cost N462/ltr, says NNPCL
Information Nigeria:
Petrol Would Cost ₦462/Litre If Not For Subsidy – NNPCL
Ripples Nigeria:
NNPC Limited claims petrol will sell at N462/litre without subsidy
Business Day:
NNPC says it pays N297 per litre to subsidize imported petrol
Peoples Gazette:
Without subsidy, petrol will cost N462 per litre: NNPC
CKN Nigeria:
Without Subsidy Petrol ‘ll Cost N462/ltr, Says NNPCL...…Daily Consumption Hits 68m/ltr
Naija Parrot:
Without Subsidy Petrol Will Cost ₦462/litre, Says NNPCL
News Mirror:
* Petrol to sell for N462/litre without subsidy – NNPC*
The Capital:
Petrol Will Cost ₦462/Litre Without Subsidy, Says NNPCL
The Tide:
NNPC Can’t Justify N6.34trn Petrol Subsidy -Customs
More Picks
1
FG files 24 charges against Abba Kyari as they seize mega assets -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
2
Tobi Amusan Targets Another Victory At Berlin Meet -
Information Nigeria,
19 hours ago
3
Fire guts power transmission station in Calabar -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
4
2Face Idibia Demands The Release Of Colleague, Ice Prince -
Information Nigeria,
18 hours ago
5
FRSC debunks rumours of officers carrying firearms -
Nigerian Tribune,
18 hours ago
6
“I’m Done” – Bella Threatens To Dump Sheggz || Watch -
Too Xclusive,
23 hours ago
7
Bingham University Nasarawa, expels student for flogging junior colleague (Video) -
The Street Journal,
24 hours ago
8
Killer of NSCDC officer demand N30m ransom on captives -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
9
2023: Accord’s Imumolen lists seven areas he’d fix if he becomes president -
The Guardian,
15 hours ago
10
It’s Shameful Nigeria Still Imports Petrol, Says Obaseki -
This Day,
5 hours ago
