Police arrests suspects who attacked actor Steve Eboh
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The police has reportedly arrested suspects linked to the violent attack on actor Steve Eboh a.k.a Ajebo. President of Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas shared news of the arrest on Instagram. He said four suspects were arrested after the ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 How I plan to identify, solve Nigeria’s problems – Tinubu - Premium Times, 22 hours ago
2 Bayelsa Queens Thrash Ghana’s Ampem Darkoa To Qualify For 2022 CAF Women’s Champions League - Complete Sports, 21 hours ago
3 Bandits abduct two pregnant women, newly married lady and 12 others in Katsina communities - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
4 One Gets Crushed To Death In Horrific Niger Auto Crash - Tori News, 4 hours ago
5 "I wonder why they still exist" - Tinubu hits PDP hard, gives party new name - Legit, 12 hours ago
6 BBNaija S7: ‘Team Ayra’ wins Pepsi task - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
7 Imo residents asked to keep off range area during army range classification exercise - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
8 Southern Kaduna Christian leaders to endorse guber candidate at pastors’ conference - The Nation, 16 hours ago
9 "Labour Party won’t get 25% of votes in 24 states" - Patrick Obahiagbon declares - Legit, 5 hours ago
10 CHAN: Salisu shuns post-match interview after loss to Ghana - Premium Times, 14 hours ago
