Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Video shows moment NDLEA officers raided residence of Abuja businesswoman where she grows and sells cannabis
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have arrested an Abuja businesswoman, Onyinye Nwoke, for planting and selling cannabis.
Spokesperson of the agency,
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Naija Parrot:
Video shows moment NDLEA officers raided residence of Abuja businesswoman where she grows and sells cannabis
Gist Reel:
Operatives of the NDLEA arrest Abuja Businesswoman, Onyinye Nwoke, for selling and planting cannabis in her residence
More Picks
1
How I plan to identify, solve Nigeria’s problems – Tinubu -
Premium Times,
22 hours ago
2
Bayelsa Queens Thrash Ghana’s Ampem Darkoa To Qualify For 2022 CAF Women’s Champions League -
Complete Sports,
21 hours ago
3
Bandits abduct two pregnant women, newly married lady and 12 others in Katsina communities -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
4
One Gets Crushed To Death In Horrific Niger Auto Crash -
Tori News,
4 hours ago
5
"I wonder why they still exist" - Tinubu hits PDP hard, gives party new name -
Legit,
12 hours ago
6
BBNaija S7: ‘Team Ayra’ wins Pepsi task -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
7
Imo residents asked to keep off range area during army range classification exercise -
Nigerian Tribune,
24 hours ago
8
Southern Kaduna Christian leaders to endorse guber candidate at pastors’ conference -
The Nation,
16 hours ago
9
"Labour Party won’t get 25% of votes in 24 states" - Patrick Obahiagbon declares -
Legit,
5 hours ago
10
CHAN: Salisu shuns post-match interview after loss to Ghana -
Premium Times,
14 hours ago
