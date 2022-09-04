Post News
News at a Glance
No threat to 2023 general election - IGP
Vanguard News
- No threat to 2023 general elections - IGP
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Times:
No threat to 2023 general election – IGP
Nigerian Tribune:
No threat to 2023 general election — IGP
Tori News:
No Threats To The 2023 General Elections - IGP
Mojidelano:
No Threat Issued To 2023 General Elections — IGP Assures Nigerians
More Picks
1
FG files 24 charges against Abba Kyari as they seize mega assets -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
2
Tobi Amusan Targets Another Victory At Berlin Meet -
Information Nigeria,
22 hours ago
3
2Face Idibia Demands The Release Of Colleague, Ice Prince -
Information Nigeria,
21 hours ago
4
10 killed and 15 injured in random stabbings as police hunt two suspects in Canada -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
5
Killers of Ekiti NSCDC officer demand N30m ransom for his kidnapped brother and two children -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
6
‘So Proud Of You’ – Okonjo-Iweala Overjoyed As She Meets Chimamanda Adiche (Photos) -
Naija News,
19 hours ago
7
FRSC debunks rumours of officers carrying firearms -
Nigerian Tribune,
21 hours ago
8
Headies 2022: Olamide, Wizkid, Adekunle Gold win big -
The Punch,
9 hours ago
9
BBNaija: How viewers voted Diana, Giddyfia, Eloswag -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
10
2023: Accord’s Imumolen lists seven areas he’d fix if he becomes president -
The Guardian,
18 hours ago
