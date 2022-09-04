Post News
News at a Glance
Single Faith ticket: Senator Adeyemi proposes amendment of Electoral Act 2022
Nigerian Tribune
- Amidst the disaffection trailing the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress, Senator representing Kogi West
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Presidency: Senate mulls banning of same faith ticket
Leadership:
Senate Gets Bill To Amend Section 84, Ban Same Faith Ticket
Legit:
Tinubu/Shettima: APC senator Adeyemi proposes bill to stop same faith ticket
Linda Ikeji Blog:
APC lawmaker Smart Adeyemi proposes bill to prohibit same-religion ticket
The Punch:
APC senator proposes bill banning same-faith ticket
AIT:
Senate moves to stop Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket
Premium Times:
APC senator proposes bill to end same religion ticket for president, VP candidates
Independent:
2023: Sen. Adeyemi Wants Muslim-Muslim Ticket Ban
Peoples Gazette:
Senator Adeyemi proposes bill to bar same faith presidential ticket
Tori News:
Smart Adeyemi Proposes Bill To Prohibit Same-religion Ticket
The Eagle Online:
Presidency: Senate mulls banning of same faith ticket
Champion Newspapers:
Presidency : Senate mulls banning of same faith ticket
News Diary Online:
Muslim-Muslim ticket: Senate mulls banning same faith ticket in future elections
Pulse Nigeria:
APC Senator proposes bill to end same religion ticket
Prompt News:
Sen. Adeyemi proposes bill to end same religion ticket for president, vice presidential candidates
News Wire NGR:
APC lawmaker Smart Adeyemi proposes bill to prohibit same-religion on a joint ticket
Naija News:
Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Senate Makes Move To Amend Electoral Act
Kemi Filani Blog:
Senator Adeyemi seeks to amend act that encourages same faith ticket - Kemi Filani News
More Picks
1
FG files 24 charges against Abba Kyari as they seize mega assets -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
2
Tobi Amusan Targets Another Victory At Berlin Meet -
Information Nigeria,
19 hours ago
3
Fire guts power transmission station in Calabar -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
4
2Face Idibia Demands The Release Of Colleague, Ice Prince -
Information Nigeria,
18 hours ago
5
FRSC debunks rumours of officers carrying firearms -
Nigerian Tribune,
18 hours ago
6
“I’m Done” – Bella Threatens To Dump Sheggz || Watch -
Too Xclusive,
24 hours ago
7
Bingham University Nasarawa, expels student for flogging junior colleague (Video) -
The Street Journal,
24 hours ago
8
Killer of NSCDC officer demand N30m ransom on captives -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
9
2023: Accord’s Imumolen lists seven areas he’d fix if he becomes president -
The Guardian,
15 hours ago
10
It’s Shameful Nigeria Still Imports Petrol, Says Obaseki -
This Day,
5 hours ago
