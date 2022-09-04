Post News
News at a Glance
Checked! Rashford scores twice as Man United end Arsenal's unbeaten run
Vanguard News
- Arsenal's perfect run to the season came to end on Sunday no thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and debutant, Antony that saw Man...
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Complete Sports:
EPL: Rashford Scores Brace As Man United End Arsenal's Unbeaten Run
The Guardian:
Antony scores on debut as Man Utd end Arsenal’s perfect start
Premium Times:
Man United 3-1 Arsenal: Rashford strikes twice to end Gunners’ perfect run
Ripples Nigeria:
Rashford scores twice as Man Utd end Arsenal’s perfect start
Independent:
Rashford Scores As Man-Utd End Arsenal Perfect Start
The Street Journal:
Antony Scores On Debut As Man Utd End Arsenal's Perfect Start
The Eagle Online:
EPL: Rashford double as Man United end Arsenal’s 100% start
PM News:
Rashford grabs brace as Man. United end Arsenal's unbeaten run - P.M. News
Edujandon:
Rashford grabs brace as Man United end Arsenal's unbeaten run
The New Diplomat:
Man Utd End Arsenal’s Perfect Start At Old Trafford
Naija Parrot:
EPL: Rashford Scores Brace As Man United End Arsenal’s Unbeaten Run
