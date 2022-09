Nigerian Anti-Narcotics Agency, NDLEA Arrests Eight Suspected Terrorists In Ondo Forest With Explosives Sahara Reporters - The Director of Media and Advocacy of NDLEA, Mr. Femi Babafemi disclosed this in a statement on Sunday. Babafemi identified those arrested as Austin Dickson, 47, who is the gang leader; Sunday Adekunle, 31; Kayode Oluwaseun, 29; Kolawole Kazeem, 33; ...



News Credibility Score: 99%