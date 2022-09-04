Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Atiku vs Tinubu: Asiwaju Is A Confused Candidate, APC Is A Dead Party – PDP
News photo Naija News  - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as a paper candidate.
The PDP further stated that Tinubu is confused and intimidated by the opposition ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

