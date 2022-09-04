Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023: Ogun APC suspends lawmaker who vowed to work against Abiodun
News photo Daily Trust  - The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State on Sunday suspended a serving lawmaker and former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Dare Kadiri, indefinitely, for alleged anti party activities.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

