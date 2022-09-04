Top Boko Haram Commander Surrenders To Troops In Borno

Naija News reports that the development was confirmed on Sunday by counterterrorism expert and crime ... Naija News - A top commander of the dreaded Boko Haram terrorist group, Goni Farooq, has reportedly relinquished himself to troops of the Nigerian Army.Naija News reports that the development was confirmed on Sunday by counterterrorism expert and crime ...



News Credibility Score: 99%