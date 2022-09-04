Military bombs Boko Haram fighters during funeral in Borno - Kemi Filani News

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Ned Nwoko’s estranged wife, Laila, tenders public apology to husband for walking out of their marriage - Ripples Nigeria,
24 hours ago
|
2
|
2baba, has demanded the release of popular rapper, Ice Prince, from custody - News Wire NGR,
17 hours ago
|
3
|
Yobe North: Machina blasts Buni's Commissioner for declaring Lawan senatorial candidate - Daily Post,
22 hours ago
|
4
|
Bingham University Nasarawa, expels student for flogging junior colleague (Video) - The Street Journal,
22 hours ago
|
5
|
Excitement as American rapper Kanye West hails Wizkid, declares 'Essence' the best song in history - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog,
13 hours ago
|
6
|
‘So Proud Of You’ – Okonjo-Iweala Overjoyed As She Meets Chimamanda Adiche (Photos) - Naija News,
14 hours ago
|
7
|
What will happen if my husband is elected Nigeria's president - Atiku's wife reveals - Legit,
14 hours ago
|
8
|
“I’m Done” – Bella Threatens To Dump Sheggz || Watch - Too Xclusive,
22 hours ago
|
9
|
Bandits abduct two pregnant women, newly married lady and 12 others in Katsina communities - Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
|
10
|
APC Ghana sets up presidential campaign council for Tinubu - News Diary Online,
18 hours ago