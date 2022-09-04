Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Military bombs Boko Haram fighters during funeral in Borno - Kemi Filani News
Kemi Filani Blog  - Military bombed many Boko Haram fighters during a mass burial organised by the sect for some of its fighters in the beginning of this month.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

