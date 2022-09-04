Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

15th Headies: Next Rated Artist To Get 2022 Bentley Worth Over N300 Million
Naija News  - A 2022 Bentley Bentayga SUV, will be awarded to the winner of the 'Next Rated' category, at the ongoing 15th Headies awards.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

   More Picks
1 FG files 24 charges against Abba Kyari as they seize mega assets - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
2 ‘Why Should I Steal Public Money, When I’m Richer Than President Biden’ – Peter Obi - Naija News, 19 hours ago
3 Tobi Amusan Targets Another Victory At Berlin Meet - Information Nigeria, 20 hours ago
4 2Face Idibia Demands The Release Of Colleague, Ice Prince - Information Nigeria, 19 hours ago
5 FRSC debunks rumours of officers carrying firearms - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
6 Headies 2022: Olamide, Wizkid, Adekunle Gold win big - The Punch, 8 hours ago
7 2023: Accord’s Imumolen lists seven areas he’d fix if he becomes president - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
8 It’s Shameful Nigeria Still Imports Petrol, Says Obaseki - This Day, 6 hours ago
9 ‘So Proud Of You’ – Okonjo-Iweala Overjoyed As She Meets Chimamanda Adiche (Photos) - Naija News, 17 hours ago
10 What will happen if my husband is elected Nigeria's president - Atiku's wife reveals - Legit, 17 hours ago
