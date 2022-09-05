Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Headies 2022: Wizkid’s Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition Wins Album Of The Year
News photo Nigerian Entertainment Today  - ‘Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition by Wizkid has won the album of the year at the 2022 edition of the Headies award.

Wizkid Wins Big At 15th Headies Singer, Wizkid, has won the Album of the year category at this year The Punch:
Wizkid, Davido, Olamide Adekunle Gold, others win at Headies 2022 Nigerian Singers, Olamide, Wizkid, and Adekunle Gold, Davido have won individual awards at the ongoing 2022 Headies in Atlanta, United States of America. Buju BNXN emerged as the ... Vanguard News:
Wizkid, Davido, Olamide Adekunle Gold, Burna Boy, others win big at Headies 2022 [FULL LIST] Daily Post:
Album Of The Year Winner: Made In Lagos (Deluxe Edition) - Wizkid #The15thHeadies Bella Naija:
That Okay Africa:
#The15thHeadies: Who do you think will win the best male artiste category? #headiesaward2022 Pulse Nigeria:
Wizkid Wins Song & Album Of The Year At The 2022 Headies Award. Legit 9ja:
Headies 2022: Davido, Olamide, Wizkid, Adekunle Gold Win Big Naija News:
.@2niteFlavour wins Best Alternative Single at #15thHeadies for “Doings” ✨ The Native:
Full list: Wizkid, others win at Headies 2022 People n Politics:
