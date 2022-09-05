Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Buju BNXN wins Headies' Next Rated category
The Punch  - Singer, Buju BNXN, has emerged the winner of the Headies' Next Rated Award.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

Singer, BNXN fka Buju has won the award for "Next Rated Artiste" category at the Headies Award. During his acceptance speech, he expressed his love for his colleague, Ruger who was also nominated in the same category.
Singer, BNXN fka Buju has won the award for “Next Rated Artiste” category at the Headies Award. During his acceptance speech, he expressed his love for his colleague, Ruger who was also nominated in the same category.
