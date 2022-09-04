Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Otedola Appointed Chancellor of Augustine University Femi Otedola, Chairman and CEO of Geregu Power Plc, has been appointed as the chancellor of Augustine University (The Catholic University of Lagos Arc
This Day  - Otedola Appointed Chancellor of Augustine University Femi Otedola, Chairman and CEO of Geregu Power Plc, has been appointed as the chancellor of Augustine University (The Catholic University of Lagos Arc

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Otedola appointed Augustine Varsity Chancellor Daily Post:
Otedola appointed Augustine Varsity Chancellor
Otedola appointed Augustine Varsity Chancellor Vanguard News:
Otedola appointed Augustine Varsity Chancellor
Otedola appointed Augustine Varsity chancellor, donates N2bn engineering faculty complex The Street Journal:
Otedola appointed Augustine Varsity chancellor, donates N2bn engineering faculty complex
Augustine University Appoints Femi Otedola As Chancellor The Will:
Augustine University Appoints Femi Otedola As Chancellor
Otedola appointed Varsity Chancellor Republican Nigeria:
Otedola appointed Varsity Chancellor
Femi Otedola appointed chancellor of Augustine University - Kemi Filani News Kemi Filani Blog:
Femi Otedola appointed chancellor of Augustine University - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 FG files 24 charges against Abba Kyari as they seize mega assets - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
2 Checked! Rashford scores twice as Man United end Arsenal's unbeaten run - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
3 Headies 2022: Wizkid’s Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition Wins Album Of The Year - Nigerian Entertainment Today, 12 hours ago
4 Killers of Ekiti NSCDC officer demand N30m ransom for his kidnapped brother and two children - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
5 Peter Obi promises to increase electricity generation, implement Diaspora voting - Pulse Nigeria, 6 hours ago
6 Premier League: Iheanacho On Target In Leicester’s Defeat To Brighton - Complete Sports, 24 hours ago
7 2Face Idibia Demands The Release Of Colleague, Ice Prince - Information Nigeria, 24 hours ago
8 FAAN ‘Takes Full Responsibility’ For Faulty Escalators At Lagos Airport - Channels Television, 3 hours ago
9 Kenya election: Supreme Court to rule on Raila Odinga's challenge to William Ruto's win - BBC News - BBC Africa, 7 hours ago
10 10 killed and 15 injured in random stabbings as police hunt two suspects in Canada - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info