Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Headies 2022: Singer, Wizkid bags 5 awards
The Info NG  - Theinfong
Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog

Popular Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun, professionally known as Wizkid, has been celebrated online after bagging five awards at the Headies. According to ‘ ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Wizkid wins five Headies awards The Nation:
Wizkid wins five Headies awards
Wizkid had this to say about the headies in 2014. Pulse Nigeria:
Wizkid had this to say about the headies in 2014.
Wizkid Breaks His Own Record At The 15th Headies Awards Tunde Ednut:
Wizkid Breaks His Own Record At The 15th Headies Awards


   More Picks
1 FG files 24 charges against Abba Kyari as they seize mega assets - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 Fire guts power transmission station in Calabar - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
3 Tobi Amusan Targets Another Victory At Berlin Meet - Information Nigeria, 23 hours ago
4 2Face Idibia Demands The Release Of Colleague, Ice Prince - Information Nigeria, 22 hours ago
5 10 killed and 15 injured in random stabbings as police hunt two suspects in Canada - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
6 Killers of Ekiti NSCDC officer demand N30m ransom for his kidnapped brother and two children - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
7 ‘So Proud Of You’ – Okonjo-Iweala Overjoyed As She Meets Chimamanda Adiche (Photos) - Naija News, 20 hours ago
8 FRSC debunks rumours of officers carrying firearms - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
9 Headies 2022: Olamide, Wizkid, Adekunle Gold win big - The Punch, 11 hours ago
10 BBNaija: How viewers voted Diana, Giddyfia, Eloswag - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info