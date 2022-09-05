Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


14 die, 1,179 cases recorded as yellow fever hits 35 states, FCT
News photo Daily Trust  - A total of 1,179 suspected cases of yellow fever and 14 deaths were reported from 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) between January 1 and July 31.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Yellow Fever: NCDC reports 14 deaths in 10 states The Guardian:
Yellow Fever: NCDC reports 14 deaths in 10 states
Yellow Fever: Nigeria reports 14 deaths in 10 states Premium Times:
Yellow Fever: Nigeria reports 14 deaths in 10 states
NCDC records yellow fever deaths in 10 states Peoples Gazette:
NCDC records yellow fever deaths in 10 states
Yellow Fever: 14 dead in 10 Nigerian states PM News:
Yellow Fever: 14 dead in 10 Nigerian states
Yellow fever kills 14 persons in 10 states – NCDC National Accord:
Yellow fever kills 14 persons in 10 states – NCDC
Yellow Fever: NCDC reports 14 deaths in 10 states News Diary Online:
Yellow Fever: NCDC reports 14 deaths in 10 states
Yellow Fever: NCDC reports 14 deaths in 10 states The News Guru:
Yellow Fever: NCDC reports 14 deaths in 10 states
Yellow fever: NCDC announces 14 deaths in 10 states Prompt News:
Yellow fever: NCDC announces 14 deaths in 10 states


   More Picks
1 FG files 24 charges against Abba Kyari as they seize mega assets - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 Death toll rises to three as another body is recovered from 7-storey building that collapsed in Lekki - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
3 Checked! Rashford scores twice as Man United end Arsenal's unbeaten run - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
4 We take full responsibility - FAAN apologises over faulty escalator that left a lady injured at Lagos airport - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
5 Headies 2022: Wizkid’s Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition Wins Album Of The Year - Nigerian Entertainment Today, 14 hours ago
6 Chelsea defender, Reece James signs new deal worth £250,000-a-week, becomes highest-paid defender in the club's history - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
7 Killers of Ekiti NSCDC officer demand N30m ransom for his kidnapped brother and two children - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
8 2023: We’ll back Tinubu’s campaign financially, says Enugu APC guber candidate - The Nation, 22 hours ago
9 Peter Obi promises to increase electricity generation, implement Diaspora voting - Pulse Nigeria, 8 hours ago
10 14 die, 1,179 cases recorded as yellow fever hits 35 states, FCT - Daily Trust, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info