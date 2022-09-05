Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

EPL: We made mistakes - Referees' body breaks silence on Chelsea vs West Ham, Newcastle vs Palace
News photo Daily Post  - Professional Game Match Officials Board (PGMOL) has admitted that the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) incidents at Chelsea and Newcastle on Saturday were

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 FG files 24 charges against Abba Kyari as they seize mega assets - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
2 Tobi Amusan Targets Another Victory At Berlin Meet - Information Nigeria, 22 hours ago
3 2Face Idibia Demands The Release Of Colleague, Ice Prince - Information Nigeria, 21 hours ago
4 10 killed and 15 injured in random stabbings as police hunt two suspects in Canada - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
5 Killers of Ekiti NSCDC officer demand N30m ransom for his kidnapped brother and two children - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
6 ‘So Proud Of You’ – Okonjo-Iweala Overjoyed As She Meets Chimamanda Adiche (Photos) - Naija News, 19 hours ago
7 FRSC debunks rumours of officers carrying firearms - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
8 Headies 2022: Olamide, Wizkid, Adekunle Gold win big - The Punch, 9 hours ago
9 BBNaija: How viewers voted Diana, Giddyfia, Eloswag - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
10 2023: Accord’s Imumolen lists seven areas he’d fix if he becomes president - The Guardian, 18 hours ago
