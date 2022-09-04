Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Police arrest notorious Indian hemp dealer in Katsina
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Katsina State Police Command has arrested a notorious Indian hemp dealer Abdulrazak Ajibade and recovered 185 sealed parcels of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

 

Spokesper

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

