Transfer: Super Eagles midfielder, Etebo set to join Greek club
Daily Post  - Nigeria midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo is set for a move to Greek Super League club, Aris Thessaloniki FC. Etebo is surplus to requirement at Sky Bet Championship club, Stoke City and is looking for a chance to revive his career.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

