News at a Glance
Kenya election: Supreme Court to rule on Raila Odinga's challenge to William Ruto's win - BBC News
BBC Africa
- The Supreme Court is about to rule on Raila Odinga's challenge to the result of last month's vote.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Davido congratulates Kenya's Ruto as court upholds election
Premium Times:
Kenya Decides: Ruto, Odinga speak after Supreme Court ruling
Tori News:
Davido Congratulates Kenya's Ruto As Court Upholds Election
Inside Business Nigeria:
Kenya Election 2022: Supreme Court Confirms William Ruto’s Victory Against Raila Odinga
Correct NG:
Davido congratulates Ruto as court upholds his election as Kenyan president
Prompt News:
Kenya’s Supreme Court upholds Ruto’s presidential win
Kanyi Daily:
Nigerian Singer, Davido Congratulates Kenya’s William Ruto Over Supreme Court Win
More Picks
1
FG files 24 charges against Abba Kyari as they seize mega assets -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
2
Death toll rises to three as another body is recovered from 7-storey building that collapsed in Lekki -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
3
Checked! Rashford scores twice as Man United end Arsenal's unbeaten run -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
4
We take full responsibility - FAAN apologises over faulty escalator that left a lady injured at Lagos airport -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
5
Headies 2022: Wizkid’s Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition Wins Album Of The Year -
Nigerian Entertainment Today,
14 hours ago
6
Chelsea defender, Reece James signs new deal worth £250,000-a-week, becomes highest-paid defender in the club's history -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
7
Killers of Ekiti NSCDC officer demand N30m ransom for his kidnapped brother and two children -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
8
2023: We’ll back Tinubu’s campaign financially, says Enugu APC guber candidate -
The Nation,
22 hours ago
9
Peter Obi promises to increase electricity generation, implement Diaspora voting -
Pulse Nigeria,
8 hours ago
10
14 die, 1,179 cases recorded as yellow fever hits 35 states, FCT -
Daily Trust,
12 hours ago
